Coyle notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Coyle wasn't initially expected to play Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, but he made enough progress to suit up. He extended his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists), though his ice time was down at 14:58, which was the first time he's been under 15 minutes since Jan. 3. The 34-year-old is up to 49 points, 113 shots on net, 83 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 62 contests. If the injury doesn't sideline him, Coyle has a good chance at getting back to the 60-point mark this season.