Coyle scored two goals, one on the power play, and added two assists in Tuesday's 7-2 rout of Colorado.

Facing the team that traded him to the Blue Jackets ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Coyle got the rout started quickly as he fought for a loose puck behind the Avs net and found Mathieu Olivier at the edge of the crease for a goal just 28 seconds into the first period. Remarkably, this was Coyle's fourth four-point performance in 95 games for Columbus, and through 13 contests to begin the current campaign he's delivered three goals and 13 points, including one goal and three assists with the man advantage.