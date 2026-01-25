Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Nets 200th NHL goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coyle scored a goal and two assists in an 8-5 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.
The goal was Coyle's 200th career goal in the NHL. It came one game after he marked 1,000th NHL regular-season game Thursday. Coyle has 11 goals, 22 assists and 85 shots in 51 games this season. He's two points from equaling his output between Boston and Colorado last season (83 games).
