Coyle scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Coyle snapped a five-game point drought with the goal. The 33-year-old has seen steady usage as a middle-six center this season, and he's also commanding a spot on the first power-play unit. That assignment is where he's earned four of his 26 points this season, though his goal Sunday was his first with the man advantage. He's at seven tallies, 19 helpers, 64 shots on net, 64 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 45 appearances.