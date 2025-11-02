Coyle scored a goal, took three shots and posted a plus-1 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Coyle found the back of the net at the 4:38 mark of the first period with a tip-in, giving him two goals on the season. He was coming off a four-assist performance in the 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, but that has been his lone multi-point game of the campaign. Coyle has seven points in 11 games so far in 2025-26, but since four of those points came in a single game, it's hard to rely on the 33-year-old for sustained production across the board.