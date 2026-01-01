Coyle scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Coyle had gone six games without a goal, though he had four assists in that span. The 33-year-old had 10 points over 14 outings in December for his most productive month of the campaign. He's up to six goals, 25 points, 52 shots on net, 58 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 39 contests this season, mainly in a middle-six role.