Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Reaches 30-point mark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coyle scored a power-play goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Coyle opened the scoring at 17:25 of the first period, and the Blue Jackets' lead was never threatened. The 33-year-old has four goals, including two on the power play, and one assist over his last three outings, and he's added 18 shots in that span. For the season, the center is up to 10 goals, 30 points (five on the power play), 79 shots on net, 64 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He's playing a bigger game than his third-line role would suggest, giving him a chance to exceed the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Big three-point effort carries win•
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Nets power-play tally•
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Pots goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Ends scoring drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Three-point effort in win•