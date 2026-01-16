Coyle scored a power-play goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Coyle opened the scoring at 17:25 of the first period, and the Blue Jackets' lead was never threatened. The 33-year-old has four goals, including two on the power play, and one assist over his last three outings, and he's added 18 shots in that span. For the season, the center is up to 10 goals, 30 points (five on the power play), 79 shots on net, 64 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He's playing a bigger game than his third-line role would suggest, giving him a chance to exceed the 50-point mark for the third time in his career.