Coyle scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to Toronto.

He scored it while on his stomach from the side of the net. It was a tough night for Coyle and the rest of the Blue Jackets. The Leafs were up 5-1 by the mid-point of the second period. The Jackets are in last place in the Eastern Conference right now, but Coyle is quietly delivering sneaky fantasy value amongst the ruins. He has one goal, six assists, 15 shots, a plus-3 rating and a 57.1 face-off percentage in eight games after putting up 58 points, including 20 goals, in 82 games last season.