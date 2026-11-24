Coyle scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Coyle had gone eight games without a goal, adding just one assist in that span, since his two-goal, two-assist game Nov. 3 versus the Avalanche. Despite the slump, he got shuffled up to the top line and delivered a goal in this loss. The 34-year-old has four goals, 11 helpers, 49 shots on net, 29 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 22 appearances this season. That's a pace similar to what yielded him 58 points in 82 regular-season outings in 2025-26.