Blue Jackets' Charlie Coyle: Tallies on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coyle scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Coyle's goal late in the first period stretched the Blue Jackets' lead to 3-0, but it didn't last. The 34-year-old was sizzling in early March, but his tally Sunday snapped a six-game skid. He's now at 18 goals, 56 points, 128 shots on net, 93 hits, 48 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 74 appearances. If Coyle can recapture the magic on offense, he's got enough time to earn just the second 60-point campaign of his career.
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