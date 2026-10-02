Coyle racked up three assists, one on the power play, with two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

The 34-year-old wasn't expected to repeat his surprising 20-goal, 58-point campaign from 2025-26, but Coyle came out of the gates flying on the new season, setting up Cole Sillinger and Matthew Knies for first-period tallies before getting the puck to Mathieu Olivier for an empty-netter late in the third. Coyle will center the third line for Columbus as long as Sean Monahan stays healthy, not an ideal spot for offensive production, but he still featured on the top power-play unit Thursday.