Coyle notched one goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Coyle ended a five-game pointless streak in style by making his presence felt in three of the team's five goals. Coyle has two multi-point efforts over his last eight games and eight points (two goals, six assists) over that span, but he's also failed to crack the scoresheet five times on the same stretch. The lack of consistency, as well as his bottom-six role in the lineup, certainly hurt his upside.