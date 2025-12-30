Coyle picked up two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

The veteran center had a hand in tallies by Boone Jenner in the first period and Denton Mateychuk in the third. Coyle has been surprisingly productive in his first season with Columbus despite his bottom-six role, collecting five goals and 24 points in 38 games -- a pace that would see him reach 50 points for only the third time in his career.