Coyle picked up two assists in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

The veteran center had a hand in tallies by Zach Werenski in the first period and Danton Heinen in the second. Coyle will be sorry to see the NHL shut down for the Olympic break -- over the last six games, he's erupted for five goals and 12 points, and on the season he's now on pace to top the career-high 60 points (25 goals, 35 assists) he recorded for the Bruins in 2023-24.