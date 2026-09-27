Coyle scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over Detroit.

Both points came in the first period as the Blue Jackets never trailed in the contest. Coyle was handsomely rewarded with a six-year contract extension this offseason after producing 20 goals and 58 points over 82 regular-season games in 2025-26, but his ability to repeat those numbers could depend on Sean Monahan's ability to stay healthy and be an effective No. 2 center behind young star Adam Fantilli.