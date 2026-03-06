default-cbs-image
Coyle will not be in the lineup against Utah on Saturday with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Coyle is not expected to be sidelined long-term and could return as early as Monday's matchup with the Kings. Over his last 11 contests, the Massachusetts native has produced six goals and 11 assists, including five multi-point performances.

