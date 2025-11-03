Elick scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in WHL Tri-City's 4-3 overtime win over Medicine Hat on Sunday.

Elick entered Sunday on a five-game point drought. The 19-year-old defenseman has had a sluggish start to 2025-26 with eight points over 13 contests. Offense isn't a huge part of his game, as he topped out at 27 points in 65 regular-season games with WHL Brandon in 2023-24 and had just 15 points between Brandon and Tri-City over 66 appearances last year. He's under contract with the Blue Jackets, but it's looking less likely he'll be an effective scorer from the blue line if he gets to the NHL level.