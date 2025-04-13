Fischer has played in just one of the Blue Jackets' 18 games since they claimed him off waivers from the Red Wings on March 6.
The Blue Jackets have gotten healthier at forward since picking up Fischer, who was only ever going to be a bottom-six option anyway. If Columbus gets eliminated from playoff contention, he could get back into the lineup to allow another player to rest. That said, he won't be a fantasy option even if he draws in. He's been limited to seven points, 31 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-6 rating over 46 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Christian Fischer: Snatched off waiver wire•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Put on waivers•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Lends assist on opening goal•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Snags helper Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Rejoins lineup in win•
-
Red Wings' Christian Fischer: Provides helper in win•