Fischer has played in just one of the Blue Jackets' 18 games since they claimed him off waivers from the Red Wings on March 6.

The Blue Jackets have gotten healthier at forward since picking up Fischer, who was only ever going to be a bottom-six option anyway. If Columbus gets eliminated from playoff contention, he could get back into the lineup to allow another player to rest. That said, he won't be a fantasy option even if he draws in. He's been limited to seven points, 31 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-6 rating over 46 appearances this season.