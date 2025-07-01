Blue Jackets' Christian Jaros: Returns to North America
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaros signed a one-year, two-way contract with Columbus on Tuesday.
Jaros earned two goals and 12 points in 51 regular-season games with CSKA Moscow of the KHL in 2024-25. He has played in Russia for the last three years, but he has one goal and 13 assists in 94 NHL regular-season appearances. Jaros will compete for a depth spot on the Columbus blue line during training camp.
