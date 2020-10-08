Pu was brought in by the Blue Jackets from the Panthers on Thursday in exchange for Markus Nutivaara.

In two seasons since going pro, Pu has split time between the AHL and ECHL but is still awaiting his first opportunity with a big club. Selected by the Sabres in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, this will be Pu's fourth organization as he's been moved multiple times. At this point, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting Pu to log significant time in the NHL and figures to be a non-factor in fantasy contests.