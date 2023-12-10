Sillinger (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday.
Sillinger is expected to return from a five-game absence in Sunday's contest against Florida. He has picked up one goal, eight assists, 42 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 23 hits across 24 appearances this season.
