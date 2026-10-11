Sillinger scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.

Sillinger tallied for the second time in four games this season. He's added two assists, eight shots on net, six hits and a plus-2 rating. The 23-year-old forward is filling a middle-six role on a checking line with Charlie Coyle and Mathieu Olivier, which has often looked like Columbus' most consistent trio so far. If this is a breakout year in the making, Sillinger looks to be a good speculative addition to fantasy rosters while his offense is hot.