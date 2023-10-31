Sillinger posted an assist in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Stars.

Sillinger also contributed with three shots on goal and a hit while taking two minor penalties in his 13:16 of ice time across 21 shifts. Suitcase's son also went 6-for-12 at the faceoff dot. The 20-year-old has managed just three assists and a minus-1 rating across nine games with 13 PIM. The bottom-six forward doesn't offer much fantasy value outside of the very deepest of formats with his current usage.