Sillinger is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Kraken due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Sillinger has missed just one game over the first half of the regular season, but he's dealing with an illness that is threatening his availability for Thursday. The Blue Jackets are dealing with several injuries among their forwards, so Owen Sillinger is a candidate to enter the lineup against Seattle.
