Sillinger is day-to-day after suffering an upper-body injury in practice Thursday according to Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch.

Sillinger had a very nice rookie campaign in 2021-22 as he scored 16 goals and added 15 assists in 79 games as an 18-year-old. Look for a big improvement this season, especially if he able to spend any time at forward with either Johnny Gaudreau and/or Patrik Laine.