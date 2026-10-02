Sillinger scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Sillinger tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period tally. The 23-year-old forward saw work on the third line but didn't feature on the power play, which is a trend that continues from last year. Despite the lack of time with the man advantage, he's been largely consistent during his NHL years, posting between 31 and 33 points in four of his five seasons. If he can get a hot start going, he could move up in the lineup.