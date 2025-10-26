Sillinger logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Penguins.

Sillinger has had a slow start to 2025-26 with just two assists over eight games. He's played primarily on the third line, which may be a factor in his lackluster offense. The 22-year-old has added 13 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating. He's reached the 30-point mark in three of his first four campaigns, but he's yet to reach another level, though youth is still on his side.