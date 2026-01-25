Sillinger scored a goal Saturday in an 8-5 win over the Lightning.

Sillinger didn't have a point in 10 games going into Saturday's action. He logged some time in the top six during that span, but Mason Marchment's return to the lineup from an upper-body injury has bumped Sillinger down to the third line. The 22-year-old has six goals, 15 assists, 88 shots on net and 63 hits in 50 games this season.