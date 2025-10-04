Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sillinger (hand) is slated to play in Saturday's preseason finale in Washington, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Sillinger is expected to line up alongside Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli. Sillinger had a career-high 33 points in 66 regular-season games in 2024-25 and should be able to produce 40-45 points barring any serious injury in 2025-26.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Dealing with hand issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Two-point effort in finale•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Nabs helper in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Removed from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Receives medical clearance•