Sillinger (hand) is slated to play in Saturday's preseason finale in Washington, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger is expected to line up alongside Boone Jenner and Adam Fantilli. Sillinger had a career-high 33 points in 66 regular-season games in 2024-25 and should be able to produce 40-45 points barring any serious injury in 2025-26.