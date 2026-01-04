Sillinger scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Sillinger's tally extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The 22-year-old center is still dealing with limited ice time -- he's averaged just 12:22 per game over his last six outings. For the year, he has five goals, 20 points, 76 shots on net, 47 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 39 appearances, mainly in a middle-six capacity.