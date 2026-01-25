Sillinger scored a goal Saturday in an 8-5 win over the Lightning.

It was his first goal and point in 11 games, which is a tough run for a sniper of his ability. Sillinger has never really been able to show off his mitts in the NHL, perhaps because of his middling wheels. His game has evolved into a middle-six buzzer who's not afraid to bang. Sillinger has six goals, 15 assists, 88 shots and 63 hits in 50 games this season.