Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: First goal and point in 11 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sillinger scored a goal Saturday in an 8-5 win over the Lightning.
It was his first goal and point in 11 games, which is a tough run for a sniper of his ability. Sillinger has never really been able to show off his mitts in the NHL, perhaps because of his middling wheels. His game has evolved into a middle-six buzzer who's not afraid to bang. Sillinger has six goals, 15 assists, 88 shots and 63 hits in 50 games this season.
