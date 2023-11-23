Sillinger scored what proved to be the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over Chicago.

The 20-year-old had an impressive night at the faceoff dot, winning six of seven draws, and he finally got the monkey off his back with his first goal of the season, tipping home a Zach Werenski shot in the second period to give the Blue jackets a 4-1 lead. Sillinger's production has crated since a solid rookie campaign, and over his last 84 NHL games he's managed only four goals and 19 points. The 12th overall pick in the 2021 Draft remains a big piece of the Jackets' future however, and he's become a key member of a Columbus penalty-kill unit that ranks third in the league this season with an 88.1 percent success rate. Don't write Sillinger off yet.