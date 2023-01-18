Sillinger recorded four hits and three shots on goal during Tuesday's loss to the Predators.

After an encouraging rookie season that saw him deliver 16 goals and 31 points in 79 games, Sillinger's sophomore slump has become a nightmare, and there's no light yet at the end of the tunnel. He hasn't found the back of the net in 23 straight contests, with his last goal coming Nov. 17, and he's managed only two assists and a minus-6 rating over that stretch. It's important to remember that the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft doesn't even turn 20 until mid-May, and in the long run his struggles this season could be nothing more than a valuable learning experience. For now though, Sillinger only has fantasy value in deeper dynasty formats.