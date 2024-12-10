Sillinger (lower body) will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athleticrelays.

Sillinger departed Sunday's road game in Winnipeg after blocking a shot in the second period. The 21-year-old will slot in on the third line and No. 2 power-play unit. Sillinger has generated four goals and 18 points through 26 appearances.