Sillinger (lower body) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets.

Sillinger was unable to play in the third period Sunday after blocking a shot in the second period. The 21-year-old had one block and one hit in 8:44 of ice time before departing. An update on Sillinger's status should surface before Tuesday's home contest against the Flyers.

