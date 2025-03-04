Sillinger (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Sillinger's designation for injured reserve is essentially a formality after general manager Don Waddell told reporters Tuesday that the 21-year-old center is expected to miss several weeks due to his shoulder injury. The Blue Jackets activated Yegor Chinakhov from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Joseph LaBate and Mikael Pyyhtia could see more ice time as a result of Sillinger facing an extended absence.