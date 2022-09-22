Sillinger (undisclosed) left the Blue Jackets' first practice session early Thursday and did not return, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Details regarding Sillinger's injury have yet to be revealed. The 19-year-old is poised for a big sophomore season after the Blue Jackets' offseason spending spree improved their offense, so any time lost in training camp could have a significant effect on his chances of winning the top-line center job.