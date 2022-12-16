Sillinger supplied an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

The Blue Jackets failed to bounce back from Tuesday's shutout loss to the Panthers, but the silver lining for Sillinger is that he put an end to a 12-game point drought. Just 19 years old, Sillinger is going to experience growing pains at the top level; he's produced two goals and four assists through 29 contests.