Sillinger logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.
Sillinger ended a six-game point drought with the helper. The 21-year-old center has mainly been on the second line lately, but he hasn't found enough consistency on offense. For the season, he's at six goals, 21 points, 92 shots on net, 53 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-12 rating, providing a physical edge to go with supplementary scoring.
