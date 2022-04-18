Sillinger scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-4 in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Sillinger was on the top line with Jakub Voracek and Gustav Nyquist for this contest, but they were heavily outplayed. Since the start of April, Sillinger has three goals and three helpers in eight games. The 18-year-old center has collected 27 points, 133 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-23 rating in 73 appearances in his rookie year, though he's often moved up and down the lineup.