Sillinger (upper body) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Sillinger has a goal and nine points in 24 contests in 2023-24. He hasn't played since last Wednesday, so this move is presumably retroactive to that date. If that's the case, then Sillinger can be activated whenever he's healthy, though Columbus probably wouldn't have made this move unless the 20-year-old was expected to at least miss one more game, which would be Thursday's contest against the Islanders. Emil Bemstrom, who was summoned from AHL Cleveland in a corresponding move, might play Thursday.