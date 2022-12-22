Sillinger (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Sillinger is still considered more in the day-to-day range, but the Blue Jackets will use his roster spot to activate Adam Boqvist (foot) in a corresponding move. Sillinger would be eligible to return following the holiday break -- the Blue Jackets host the Sabres on Tuesday in their first game after the pause.
