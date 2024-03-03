Sillinger scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Sillinger tallied midway through the second period to put the Blue Jackets ahead 4-1. The 20-year-old center has scored in three straight games, following a span of 12 contests in which he had a total of two assists. For the season, he's at 23 points, 104 shots on net, 88 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 55 outings. Sillinger has been playing on the third line lately, though he could get into the top six if he keeps scoring.