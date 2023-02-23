Sillinger won't play Thursday versus Minnesota because of an illness.
Sillinger has two goals and eight points in 52 contests this season. While the Blue Jackets won't have Sillinger, Johnny Gaudreau, who missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury, is ready to return Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Goal drought continues•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Taken off IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Out with upper-body issue•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Unavailable Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger: Lends helping hand•