Sillinger (illness) will not play versus the Kraken on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Sillinger was considered a game-time decision but ultimately won't be able to suit up. He's projected to be replaced in the lineup by his older brother Owen Sillinger, who is set to make his NHL debut. The younger Sillinger's next chance to play is Saturday in St. Louis.
