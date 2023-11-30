Per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site, Sillinger (undisclosed) is not at practice Thursday.

Sillinger was apparently injured during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal. Sillinger has a goal and nine points in 24 games. The Blue Jackets recalled Kent Johnson from AHL Cleveland and he could get into the lineup Friday versus Ottawa should Sillinger be unable to go. Consider Sillinger day-to-day.