Sillinger (lower body) will not suit up Friday against the Senators, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Sillinger was injured Wednesday against Montreal and will now miss at least one game as a result. The team has not yet given a timeline on when he's expected to return. The 20-year-old has nine points in 24 games this season, including four in his last seven appearances.
