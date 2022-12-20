Sillinger (upper body) is not expected to play Tuesday against Philadelphia, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger also didn't play Monday and it doesn't sound like he will be available to play before the holiday break. According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Sillinger will be out of action indefinitely. He has recorded two goals, six points, 41 shots on net and 39 hits in 30 games this season.