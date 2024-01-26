Sillinger recorded an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Sillinger led the Blue Jackets' forwards with 18:52 of ice time in this contest. The 20-year-old center helped out on a Yegor Chinakhov tally in the first period. Sillinger has five points over nine outings in January, providing solid offense generally but not enough to match his current top-line role. He's at 19 points, 83 shots on net, 47 hits, 46 blocked shots, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 42 appearances this season.