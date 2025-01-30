Sillinger (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Vegas on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Sillinger links back up with the Jackets for the first time since Jan. 20 versus the Islanders, a stretch of three games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The 21-year-old center has managed just one goal in his last 14 games despite generating 30 shots over that stretch. Having said that, with Boone Jenner (shoulder) and Sean Monahan (wrist) both still unavailable, Sillinger figures to stick in a top-six role for the time being.